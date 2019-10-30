|
|
Wilma G. (Gilliam) Vinson, 80, of Mansfield, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Wilma was born in Carter County, Kentucky on May 14, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Charles Gilliam and Lorene (Jones) Lester.
Wilma was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School in the class of 1958. Wilma was employed and retired after 37 years from Ideal Electric. Sharing meals with her family was one of her favorite things to do either at home with home cooked meals or at local restaurants. She loved and adored her family, and Wilma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and recently became a great-grandmother. She had a love of adventure and it brought her great joy traveling, especially her many cruises and trips to the beach. Wilma enjoyed shopping, her pets, and she loved working in her flowers. The simple things in life, were what Wilma enjoyed the best!
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, L. K. Vinson; her daughter, Lorene (Brad) Moore of Cape Coral, Forida; her son, Eric Vinson; her grandchildren, Matt Moore and Amanda (Larry) Magnante; her new great-grandson, Elliott Magnante; and a close friend, Linda Kearns. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Jean Hoff.
A special thanks to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, Ohio Heart Clinic especially Dr. Andrew Fahmy, and many thanks to OhioHealth Hospice especially Abby and Jessica.
Family and friends may visit from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. An additional hour of calling will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Services will follow at 11:00 am. Wilma will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019