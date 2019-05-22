|
|
Wilma Gene (Stover) Elliott
Galion - Wilma Gene (Stover) Elliott's love of family and God defined her life of 94 years until she went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2019. She was born May 17, 1924 to Dallas Eugene Stover and Mary Theresa (Mueller) Stover in Wayne County, Ohio.
She graduated Salutatorian from Kent Roosevelt High School. On February 20, 1955, she married Charles Henry Elliott at Ontario United Methodist Church, where she was an active member for over 60 years. She retired in 1979 from USDA-ASCS (Farm Services) with 30 years of service. In addition to her duties as a farm wife, she enjoyed her roses and gardening. Her favorite bible verse, Micah 6:8, summed up her faith and beliefs: "He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God".
She will be dearly missed by her three daughters and their families: Mary Ellen (Bob) Tobin, David and Beth Ann; Susan Marie (Keith) Kisling, Kristina and Kelly (Ryan Crawford); and Charlotte Ann (Tom) Yetzer, Ryan (Jen).
In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Chuck; granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Yetzer; sisters, Betty Marshall and Eileen McQuillen; first husband, Wilson Taylor; and stepmother, Genevieve Stover.
Church service and dinner reception will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Ontario United Methodist Church, 3540 Park Avenue West, Ontario, Ohio by Rev. Peg Welsh and Rev. Karen Wagenhals. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the church.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 22, 2019