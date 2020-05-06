Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Galion - Wilma J. Walker, 92, of Galion, passed away at Signature Healthcare of Galion on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Wilma was born on June 1, 1927 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Walter and Mary Edna (Wilson) Hursh.

Wilma is survived by her sons, Bruce Walker, Michael Walker, and Jeffrey Walker; her daughter, Carol Burson; her grandchildren, Kenny Burson, Sammy Burson, Kimberly Burson, and Sheena (Jeff) Hatch; and her great-grandchild, Quinn Hatch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Russell Hursh; and her sister, Helen Harlan.

The family will observe private services with burial in Bellville Cemetery. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Walker family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020
