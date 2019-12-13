|
|
Wilma L. Larrick Doutt
Cambridge - Wilma L. Larrick Doutt, age 89 of Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at her home. She was born on July 2, 1930 in Cambridge, a daughter of the late Wilbur R. Larrick and Gladys Mae "Nellie" Evans Larrick.
Wilma was a member the Center United Methodist Church. She retired from East Guernsey Schools as head cook. In her early years worked at the pottery in Cambridge. Wilma was a 1948 Graduate of Old Washington.
Surviving are: two daughters, Colleen (Brent) Wheatley of Cambridge and Connie Doutt of Mansfield; five sons, Thomas (Nancy) Doutt of Cambridge, Gordon (Sheryl) Doutt of Newcomerstown, Brent (Kathy) Doutt of Cambridge, Dennis Doutt of Cambridge and Kent (Karen) Doutt of Cambridge; grandchildren; Christa (Corey) Snodgrass, Jeremy (Kara) McFarland, Justin (Julie) Doutt, Erin (Eric) Davis, Renee (Chad) Markle, Ryan (Ashley) Doutt, Ricky (Danielle) Doutt, Ida Doutt, Christopher (Lexi) Doutt and Chelsea (Devon) Singleton; step-grandchildren, Melissa (Charlie) LaCroix, Jennifer (Chad) Mann, Kelly (Nathan) Wheatley, Nick (Wendy) Cunningham, Heidi (Travis) Smith and Krissy Cunningham; great grandchildren, Alexis (Jeremy) Hill, Allison (Zac) Snodgrass, Austin Snodgrass, Aiden Snodgrass, Katelynn Markle, Blake Markle, Riley McFarland, Addison McFarland, Hayden Davis, Marshall Davis and Addilyn Doutt, Parker Singleton, Dayton Singleton, a great granddaughter to be born in March, Rayna Doutt; step-great-grandchildren, CJ LaCroix, Jenson LaCroix, Michael Perkins, Abby Mann, Benson Mann, Gunner Riddle, Kaydence Starr, Claire Smith, Jocelyn Bryan and Hadley Singleton; a great great granddaughter, Lila Rose Beckett, a sister Elaine Williams of Lore City ; a brother Kenneth "Bud" (Myra) Larrick of Cambridge; a sister-in-law, Josephine Burkett of Akron, OH, many nieces and nephews and special friends to the family Becki Smith and Donna Thompson.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband of 66 years Amos Doutt Jr. who passed away June 14, 2018.
Visitation will at Bundy-Law Funeral Home on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2 to 6 pm. Her service will be held on Monday also at Bundy-Law at 11 am. Pastor James Gaston will officiate the service with burial to follow in Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers , donations may be made to: Hospice of Guernsey / PO Box 1165 / Cambridge, Ohio 43725 or Center United Methodist Church, 11026 Cadiz Rd., Cambridge, OH 43725. Wilma's online tribute wall may be signed at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019