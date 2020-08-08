Wilma Madeline "Peggy" Parsons
Canal Winchester - Wilma Madeline "Peggy" Parsons passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 91. She was born May 17, 1929, Olive Hill, Kentucky, to the late Leonard and Burnis (White) Rogers.
Peggy was an area homemaker her entire life. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers, and taking care of the yard. Peggy was a wonderful cook and very creative, working on many craft projects over the years. She was a champion garage saler and enjoyed collecting tea pots. Loved by everyone, Peggy doted on her grandchildren.
She is survived by four children, Fredia Wallar, David Parsons, Andrea (Drew) Secrist, and Anthony Parsons (Kyle Wier); six grandchildren, Tina, Tonya, David, Tiffany, Abby and Kenny; eight great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Betty Carroll, Ruth Carroll, Naomi Haney, and Emma Barber; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Parsons; a son, Thomas Parsons; a sister, Bonnie Barber; and three brothers, Ken Rogers, Watt Rogers, and Bud Rogers.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park.
