Wilma Underwood
Mansfield - Wilma Jean (Whitt) Underwood, age 80, peacefully passed away June 24, 2020, at Shelby Pointe with family close by her side. After a long battle with Alzheimer's, she is at rest in heaven with her dear husband, Marvin.
She was born June 14, 1940, in Richlands, VA to parents Garland & Lillie (Elswick) Whitt. Wilma met a handsome young man named Marvin Fred "Samp" Underwood, Jr. in Virginia when they were both at the hospital for the birth of their nephew, Mike. The pair married on April 6, 1957, and moved to the Mansfield area in 1963.
Wilma worked 15 years in the maintenance department for Ontario Schools. Her favorite part of the job was getting to spoil her grandkids by sneaking them lunch! She had previously worked for Mansfield General in the maternity ward. Wilma was a member of Mansfield Open Bible Church. In younger years, she enjoyed fishing, visiting casinos, going to the beach, and travelling to California with her husband.
Wilma loved being "Mamaw" and cherished her grandkids. She enjoyed cheering for their sporting events, taking them to the park, going on walks, or going for ice cream. She was an excellent cook and was famous for her Hawaiian Chicken, Oyster Stew, Salmon Patties, and Beans & Cornbread recipes. Friends and family will always remember Wilma's beautiful smile and her happy outlook on life.
She is survived by three sons, Jesse (Jody) Underwood of Mansfield, Craig (Kim) Underwood of Mansfield, and Monte (Brenda) Underwood of Ontario; grandchildren, Brittiny Underwood of Ontario, Katie Underwood of Charlotte, NC, Heath (Kassie) Underwood of Lexington, and Cooper Underwood, Andrew Underwood, and Carter Underwood all of Mansfield; two great-grandchildren, Hunter & Hannah Montgomery; aunt Betty Sue Bachman; sister-in-law Betty Hill of Mansfield; niece Karen Hill; nephew Michael (Shirley) Hill; and great-nephews Matthew Hill, Aaron Hill, and Josh Ramirez.
In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her loving husband, Marvin Fred "Samp" Underwood, Jr. in 2015; uncle Frazier (Angela) Whitt; and a niece, Teresa Ramirez.
Her family wishes to thank the staff and nurses of OhioHealth Hospice and Shelby Pointe for their wonderful care.
A funeral service honoring her life will be 10:30 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the Finefrock Chapel of the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home and friends may call from 9:30 AM to the start of the service. Pastors Rohan & Meggon Anderson will officiate and burial will follow in Ontario Cemetery. Contributions to OhioHealth Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association may be brought or sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield OH 44904).
Published in News Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.