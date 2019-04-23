|
Wilmer Diller
Mansfield - Wilmer Diller 79, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on 4/15/19.
Mr. Diller was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Carol Diller; his parents, Ira & Beuhla Diller; sister, Mae Lehman; & brother, Junior Diller. Mr Diller is survived by his 3 children, Larry, Kim Diller, Bob, Sondra Diller & Jim, Holly Diller; 9 grandchildren, Kyle, Kristina Diller Steve, Jessica Diller, Alyssa, Avery, Addison, Gwendolen, Amelia followed by 3 great-grandchildren, Ellie, Annabelle, & Addy Diller.
Wilmer attended Faith Chapel of Mansfield OH, burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery Orrville, OH @ a later date.
Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, April 27th 6 P.M. @ Faith Chapel 674 Hanna Rd Mansfield,Oh 44906 with Rev. Bruce Copley leading Services. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Gresser Funeral Home Orrville, OH in c/o Wilmer Diller or at the time of services.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 23, 2019