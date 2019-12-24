|
Wilonda D. Carter, 52. Loni was born March 26, 1967 to the late Willie and Myrtle Carter in Mansfield, OH. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church where she recently joined and gave her life to Christ. She immediately became involved in activities, including joining the choir and was willing to do what was asked of her. Loni was a very talented hair stylist and enjoyed helping men, women, boys and girls look their best. Loni attended Beauty College in Dayton and was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. Loni loved her grandchildren and spent many hours attending their numerous games, dance recitals and other school events. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Loni was preceded in death by her father, Willie Carter; sister, Toni Carter-Hoskins; and infant brother, Tracy Carter. She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Myrtle Carter; children, Marquis (Tasha) Carter, Catya and Molea Thompson, Dominique Favors a Briatta Webb; sister, Kandisse (Michael) Holmes; brother, Darius (Sherika) Carter; 10 grandchildren; sister friend Toyia Majors; special friend, Ivan Hammock and a host of aunts, uncles, many cousins and numerous friends. The family will receive other family and friends at Marquis Carter's home (166 Marion Ave) prior to the memorial service on Saturday, December 28, 2019 ; Visitation 11:00 AM and Memorial Service 12:00 PM at Oasis of Love, 190 Chester Ave., Mansfield, OH. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH. Loni's obituary can also be viewed and condolences can be left at www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019