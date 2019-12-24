Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Marquis Carter's home
166 Marion Ave
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Oasis of Love
190 Chester Ave.
Mansfield, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilonda Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilonda D. Carter


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilonda D. Carter Obituary
Wilonda D. Carter, 52. Loni was born March 26, 1967 to the late Willie and Myrtle Carter in Mansfield, OH. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church where she recently joined and gave her life to Christ. She immediately became involved in activities, including joining the choir and was willing to do what was asked of her. Loni was a very talented hair stylist and enjoyed helping men, women, boys and girls look their best. Loni attended Beauty College in Dayton and was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. Loni loved her grandchildren and spent many hours attending their numerous games, dance recitals and other school events. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Loni was preceded in death by her father, Willie Carter; sister, Toni Carter-Hoskins; and infant brother, Tracy Carter. She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Myrtle Carter; children, Marquis (Tasha) Carter, Catya and Molea Thompson, Dominique Favors a Briatta Webb; sister, Kandisse (Michael) Holmes; brother, Darius (Sherika) Carter; 10 grandchildren; sister friend Toyia Majors; special friend, Ivan Hammock and a host of aunts, uncles, many cousins and numerous friends. The family will receive other family and friends at Marquis Carter's home (166 Marion Ave) prior to the memorial service on Saturday, December 28, 2019 ; Visitation 11:00 AM and Memorial Service 12:00 PM at Oasis of Love, 190 Chester Ave., Mansfield, OH. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH. Loni's obituary can also be viewed and condolences can be left at www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilonda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -