Wyozetta White
mansfield - Wyozetta M. "Mutsie" WHITE, 82, passed this life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Ohio Health MedCentral Mansfield Hospital after a brief illness.
Ms. White was born on Wednesday, July 21, 1937 to the late Arthur and Lucy (Hall) Reed, Sr. in Elkhorn, West Virginia and had lived in Mansfield the past 63 years. Wyozetta was employed by White Westinghouse retiring in 1990 when the company closed. After retiring from Westinghouse Wyozetta worked and additional 5 years at the former Mifflin Care Center (Arbors of Mifflin). She was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church.
Wyozetta is survived by 4 sons: John White, Jr., Jeffrey White, Mansfield, William A. White, Groveport, and Troy White, Las Vegas, Nevada; 21 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren; and 1 sister: Evelyn (Danny) Rawls, Columbus.
In addition to her parents Wyozetta was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Clarence "Fox" Reed, Doretha Preston, and Arthur Reed Jr.
Friends may call at the chapel of Williams Funeral Services Friday, after 2:00 PM where the family will receive friends from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, at 9:30 AM in the Shiloh Baptist Church with her pastor Bishop William Morris, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
The family will also receive friends at her home daily from 6-8 PM till the day of the service.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020