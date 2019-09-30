|
|
Yvonna Gail Smith Rinehart
Lexington - Yvonna Gail Smith Rinehart, 63, of Lexington passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 in Ohio State University East Hospital.
The daughter of Woodrow and Eva (Clark) Smith, Gail was born October 7, 1955 and graduated from Northmor High School in 1975.
Gail managed Nature Hill, a craft store, and recently, Gail worked as a patient care assistant for Lexington Court Nursing Home.
She is survived by her children Jerry Lee Rinehart of Lexington, Jessica Lynn and Jeffrey Rentfrow of Kenner, Louisiana, and Marya June and Randy Kelley of Marion; step grandchildren Zada and Mordeki Kelley, and Amadeus Miracle; siblings Randy Smith, Woodrow Smith, and Brian Smith; as well as numerous nieces, nephews.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Rinehart; siblings Danny Smith, Gaye Bogner and Perry Smith; niece Jaclyn Ronk; and best friend Cathy Lester.
Her family will receive friends Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5-7 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where memorial services will begin at 7pm. Graveside services will be held in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to The James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences: SnyderFuneraHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 30, 2019