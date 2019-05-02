|
|
Yvonne E. Spriggs
Shelby - Yvonne E. Spriggs, age 58, died Wednesday May 1, 2019 in Crestwood Care Center. Born September 3, 1960 in Mansfield to Kenneth Fish and Ariel Morningstarr, she was a resident of Galion until moving to Shelby in 2003. A 1978 graduate of Lucas High School, she was previously employed as an estimator for J and B Acoustical. She is most well known for Working at Drug Mart in Shelby, becoming a town favorite. Yvonne was with Drug Mart since it opened in Shelby 15 years ago and was a dedicated employee who could be counted on to get the store ready for opening.
Yvonne loved bird watching, tending to her house plants and was an avid cleaner. She also enjoyed watching television especially the classic shows.
She is survived by her husband Jay Spriggs; step daughter, Jamie (Jeff) Ulrich of Galion; step grandson, Kole Nickell; her mother Ariel Morningstarr of Ontario; her sisters and brother-in-law, Julie (Steve) Anderson of Mansfield, Charisse Finn of Shelby and Heather Christian of Mansfield; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She is proceed in death by her father; two brother in laws, Paul Spriggs and Mark Finn; two aunts, two uncles; maternal and paternal grandparents.
Per Yvonne's wishes, funeral services will not be observed. Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on May 2, 2019