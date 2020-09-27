Zettie E. Robinson
Mansfield - Zettie E. Robinson, 97, passed away September 25, 2020, at Arbors at Mifflin after a short illness. Now at home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She was born November 22, 1922 to Curtis E. and Goldie M. (Fox) Tooker in Weller Township. She attended Wolford School and Mansfield Senior High School.
On April 13, 1938, in Covington, KY, Zettie married Alva B. Robinson and they shared 54 years of marriage until his death on July 7, 1992.
She was a charter member of Community Bible Church where she taught Sunday School to the 2-6 year olds and played the piano for 62 years. She also attended Mansfield Baptist Temple.
Zettie worked 27 years pressing shirts at Morgan's Dry Cleaners in Mansfield. After her retirement from Morgan's, she pursued work as a sales clerk at Mad Rags Dress Shop until they closed in 1997.
She enjoyed reading her Bible, cooking and crocheting, making hundreds of handkerchiefs.
Zettie is survived by her daughter, Betty (Paul) Gates of Mansfield; grandchildren, Susie (Paul) Harry of Mansfield, Shari German of Berwick, PA, and Sharlene (Mark) Campbell of Bellville; cherished great-grandchildren, Michael (fiancée Hayley Harding) Harry of Boise, ID and Elizebeth Harry of Mansfield; two furry, wet nosed great-granddogs, Baron von German and Maggie Sue Campbell; and two furry, four paws great-great grandcats, Pickles and Simba Harry.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister Gladys A. Tooker and grandson-in-law, Stephen J. German.
Due to covid, calling hours will not be observed to the public. Graveside services will be observed at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 conducted by Pastor Robert Kurtz at Zettie's final resting place, beside her husband, Alva, in Mansfield Cemetery. Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com