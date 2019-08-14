|
Zola Mae Clemons
Columbus - Zola Mae Clemons, 67, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital after an extended illness.
Zola was born January 15, 1952, in Welch, WV, to Elizabeth Jestee Smith. She made Columbus her home.
She loved going to Casinos, playing cards, cooking and loved entertaining family and friends.
She leaves to cherish in her memory her sons, Otis Brooks, Calvin Brooks and Tyrain Clemons, all of Mansfield; grandchildren, Chantel ( Larry Avery) Brooks, Danielle Brooks, all of Mansfield; Otis Lee Brooks III, Jasmine Brooks, Isaiah Brooks, Ameir Brooks and Justice Burkey, all of Ashland; Sincere Brooks, of Connecticut; Caylee Brooks and Keyona Brooks, all of Mt. Vernon; brother, Larry Smith, of Columbus; sister, Zandria Caldwell , of Columbus; brother-in-law, Leroy Reed, of Mansfield; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Jestee Smith; sons, Delrico Brooks and Tywan Clemons; husband, Jerry Clemons; sister, Zina Smith; best friend, LV Brooks.
The services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 a.m., with one-hour prior calling to the services at Community Temple COGIC, 338 Harker St., with Supt. Henry Bradley officiating. The burial will be Monday, August 19, 2019, 11 a.m., at Mansfield Cemetery Association, Inc.
The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 14, 2019