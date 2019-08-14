Services
Small Funeral Services
326 Park Ave W
Mansfield, OH 44906
(419) 524-0019
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Temple COGIC
338 Harker St.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Temple COGIC
338 Harker St.
View Map
Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mansfield Cemetery Association, Inc.
Resources
More Obituaries for Zola Clemons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zola Mae Clemons


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zola Mae Clemons Obituary
Zola Mae Clemons

Columbus - Zola Mae Clemons, 67, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital after an extended illness.

Zola was born January 15, 1952, in Welch, WV, to Elizabeth Jestee Smith. She made Columbus her home.

She loved going to Casinos, playing cards, cooking and loved entertaining family and friends.

She leaves to cherish in her memory her sons, Otis Brooks, Calvin Brooks and Tyrain Clemons, all of Mansfield; grandchildren, Chantel ( Larry Avery) Brooks, Danielle Brooks, all of Mansfield; Otis Lee Brooks III, Jasmine Brooks, Isaiah Brooks, Ameir Brooks and Justice Burkey, all of Ashland; Sincere Brooks, of Connecticut; Caylee Brooks and Keyona Brooks, all of Mt. Vernon; brother, Larry Smith, of Columbus; sister, Zandria Caldwell , of Columbus; brother-in-law, Leroy Reed, of Mansfield; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Jestee Smith; sons, Delrico Brooks and Tywan Clemons; husband, Jerry Clemons; sister, Zina Smith; best friend, LV Brooks.

The services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 a.m., with one-hour prior calling to the services at Community Temple COGIC, 338 Harker St., with Supt. Henry Bradley officiating. The burial will be Monday, August 19, 2019, 11 a.m., at Mansfield Cemetery Association, Inc.

The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.

www.smallsfuneralservices.org
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now