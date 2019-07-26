Home

Abigail Grace Ent "Abbie" Abigail: "Father's Delight" Grace: "God's riches at Christ's expense." Abbie was an active 15 year old young lady who loved anything purple and teal, American Girl dolls, Barbie, mermaids, the Eiffel Tower, Lamborghinis, John Deere tractors, trains and old trucks. Her favorite foods were pizza and chai tea. She loved her parents, Kristen and Michael; and siblings Anna (Jeffery), MD, and Sam; and nephew Anzo; her "RAM 3" cousins Rachael, Abbie and Maddie; her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and great-grandma Reen. She especially loved her many friends and pups, Demi and Angel. Abbie's love language was gifting. Her gifts to those around her consisted of notes, compliments, drawings and music. She was always looking for ways to bless those she cared about most. For that reason she would want you to know about the person she loved most and offer you a relationship with Him. That person is Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, in whom her family finds their HOPE on days like today and the many days ahead between now and eternity. It is faith and trust in Jesus Christ alone that guarantees their opportunity to once again see Abbie in heaven upon their own passing from this earthly life. Abbie would want you to know that Jesus died for your sins, was raised from the dead on the third day and offers His free gift of eternal life to ALL who will take it. Abbie would be excited to know that you will be joining her in Heaven one day. That would be the ONLY PERFECT GIFT! A Memorial Service will be held at Living Word Chapel, 1929 Novato Boulevard, Novato, CA on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 3:20 p.m.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 26, 2019
