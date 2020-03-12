|
Ada Maffucci
Dec. 6, 1922 - Mar 8, 2020
Resident of San Rafael
Ada Maffucci peacefully passed away on March 8, 2020 in San Rafael, CA. Cherished wife of the late Eugene S. Maffucci. Beloved mother of Eugene Maffucci and the late Steven Maffucci. She was 97 years old and will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:30 at the Nazareth House, 245 Albion Way, San Rafael, CA 94903. Private Interment to take place the following day at Tomales Catholic Cemetery, Tomales, CA. Family served by Parent-Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 12, 2020