|
|
Adaline (Addie) Ann Herbert Nov. 17, 1920 - Nov. 26, 2019 Addie was born in Sausalito, California to her parents, Rose Visichi and James Burton and was a proud and lifelong Californian. She graduated from San Rafael High School in 1940 and was later an active and enthusiastic member of the Native Daughters of California and Todd Center in Novato. She lived a truly full life. She worked hard, raised four daughters, played a significant role in raising her grandkids, had lifelong friendships, was always the first to lend a helping hand and was well-loved by everyone. She found humor in almost every situation and her laugh was absolutely contagious. She loved a good adventure and in her early years explored much of this country on her motorcycle. She would later recount the memories she made on her motorcycle as being amongst her favorite. She found great love and she also suffered great loss (three husbands, two children, her sisters, her brother and countless friends). She faced each blessing and each challenge with gratitude, humility and grace. She was a talented seamstress, one heck of a good cook, a lover of all people, a bingo regular and she threw truly legendary parties. She mounted her motorcycle for her last ride home on November 26, 2019 at the age of 99. We can only imagine the party that awaited her return. And for those of us left with just our memories, we will miss her terribly. She is survived by two daughters, Diane Parente and Snookie Dennis; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two stepsons. In lieu of flowers, Addie's wish was that donations be made to the . A private celebration of life for her family and close friends will be held soon.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019