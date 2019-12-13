|
|
Adolph Ardito Adolph "Art" Ardito passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019 at his home in San Anselmo at age 97, surrounded by his four children. He was born to Silvio and Luisa Ardito of Fairfax on Oct. 8, 1922. He is survived by three daughters, Karen Ardito of Fairfax; Maylien Swenerton (husband Earl) of Vacaville; Adrienne Ardito of Fort Bragg, CA; and son Gregory Ardito (wife Hedy) of Pipersville, PA. He is survived by his youngest brother, Eugene Ardito of Fairfax. Adolph was pre-deceased by his brother Louis Ardito of Fairfax. Adolph was pre-deceased by his wife Ernestine Sumner Ardito in 1996 after 53 years of marriage. They were married on Feb. 7, 1943 while he was in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He met his future wife, Ernestine, on a blind date at a birthday party of a friend on New Year's Eve Day in 1940. Adolph has three grandchildren: Kirra Swenerton, Ryan (wife Debbie) Swenerton, and Shane Ardito. He has three great-grandchildren: Andreas, Catalina and Josie Swenerton of Millbrae. He has numerous nieces and nephews. Adolph attended Fairfax Grammar School in the 1920s and 1930s. He took the train from Fairfax to Mill Valley to attend Tamalpais High School in the late 1930s. He was a volunteer with the Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department and drove a fire truck from 1938-40. He was also a laborer at Hamilton Airfield in Novato digging trenches for fuel lines. He received his high school diploma from Vallejo Junior College after World War II. He worked as a ship fitter at Mare Island from 1940-43. He entered the Navy on Feb. 1, 1943 and attended boilermaker school in San Diego and Pearl Harbor. He served on the USS San Francisco in the western Pacific and Korea. He was in the battle of Tarawa Atoll in the Gilbert Islands on November 20-23, 1943. While in the Navy, he was in the Philippines during 1944-45. After WW II, he moved back to Marin and lived in San Anselmo at the home where he raised his family and lived until his passing. He joined the butchers' union and worked at Pastori Market in Fairfax from 1947 to 1951. Then, from 1952 to 1967 he was a butcher at Brice Brothers Market in Marin City and Tiburon. He also worked at Madera Meats and Purity Market in San Rafael before joining Big G Supermarket (now Mollie Stone's) in Sausalito. He worked there from 1970 until his retirement in 1984. During retirement he was a volunteer at his church, Novato Community of Christ, and was a volunteer driver for the Red Cross. He played on several bocce ball teams in Marin, winning many trophies and ribbons to prove he was an excellent player. He was a member of the Fairfax Native Sons of the Golden West and served as president in the early 1960s. A Celebration of Life for Adolph "Art" Ardito will be held on Jan. 18, 2020 at 2 o'clock at Novato Community of Christ, 375 Calle Arboleda, Novato, CA 94949. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Outreach International, [email protected] or to Novato Community of Christ Scholarship Fund (address above).
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 13, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020