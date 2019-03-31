|
Adrian F. de Bruin Adrian passed away March 20, 2019. He was a Nazi Concentration Camp survivor. He immigrated to the U.S.A. in 1957 with his wife Johanna (Jo). After working as a C.P.A. he started working for some 30 years for Rafael Floor Covering. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years; his sons Adrian and daughter Sierra; his son Ron and wife Pam. A Memorial Service will be held April 26 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Memorial Park, Bugeia Lane, Novato.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 31, 2019