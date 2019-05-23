|
Adrian Jerome Meharchand Age 67, passed away at his Sausalito home, surrounded by his loving wife, Kam, né Naidoo, and daughters Melanie and Catherine. He spent the last 18 years of his life in Marin, Northern California; the 25 years before that in Toronto, Canada; and the first 25 in Durban, South Africa, where he was born on October 1, 1951 to Ivy Therese Meharchand, né Bunsee, and now deceased Vedparkash Meharchand. Jerome's journey went from South Africa, where he graduated as a teacher from the University of Durban, Westville on to Toronto Canada 25 years later, where he received his Masters in English Literature from the University of Toronto and then to the San Francisco Bay Area. His career as a teacher and then corporate change management consultant was paralleled by a journey through three kidney transplants over 26 years. Every day was a gift, and his first priority was always being there for his grandchildren Karryn, Felix, Kendra and Remy; his wife and daughters; and his own family of 10 brothers and sisters. Throughout it all, he was an accomplished guitarist, singer and song writer. He loved to hike the trails of Northern California, including Mount Tam, Tahoe and Yosemite and he had looked forward to spending more time on his music, writing and photography in his retirement years. In February he learned he had cancer and after a short but brave battle, Jerome died at his home surrounded by his family on May 19, 2019. He will be remembered on the shorelines and trails of Marin and whenever music fills hearts with promise. Friends and family are invited to honor him on Sunday, May 26 at 2:00pm at Fernwood, 301 Tennessee Valley Road, Mill Valley, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations to the East Oakland Collective would be appreciated. The family asks there be no social media posts about his passing.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 23 to May 25, 2019