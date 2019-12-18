|
Adriano Orsi 8-25-55 12-7-19 Resident of San Rafael Adriano came from a line of chefs in Northern Italy. His father Oreste, was a graduate of the Culinary Academy in Italy. His primo restaurant was Oreste's Golden Bear set in the California Wine Country for a decade. Ristorante Orsi in Marin County for another decade, where he had two beautiful children Orianna & Giovanni. Lastly, historical Pier 15 Restaurant & Bar for 14 years, in San Rafael, Adriano was a soft-spoken, kind gentleman, with an infectious laugh, funny stories, loving husband, father and the best chef ever! Married to Ferol McKean in 1982. Married for 37 years. His leaving - touches us all. Service is to be held at Duggan's Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 18, 2019