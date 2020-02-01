|
|
Adrienne M. Hale The loving wife of Louis J. Berardi, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. Adrienne was born to John P. Hogan and Rose D. Milazzo Hogan in Brooklyn, New York on August 20, 1936. The family moved to California when Adrienne was in the fifth grade. She attended St. Raphael's School, won a scholarship to Dominican Convent for her high school years, and went on to attend College of Marin. Adrienne had a long and successful professional career in Marin County as a tax preparer and as an enrolled agent. Adrienne is survived by her loving husband Lou, her three children Michael Guy, John Guy, and Carolyn Guy, her granddaughter Carli Rose Matthews, and her sister Jan Kovacs. Adrienne was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Robello. Adrienne met Lou, the love of her life, in 1977 and they spent the last 42 years together, being married for 29 of those many years. Adrienne and Lou loved to travel throughout Europe, especially to Italy. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Anselm Church, 97 Shady Lane, Ross, CA. A private burial was held at Mt. Tamalpais cemetery. The family was assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2020