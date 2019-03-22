|
Aileen Nichelini Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away unexpectedly February 26 at the age of 80. Aileen was born at Cottage Hospital in San Rafael and lived her entire life in Marin County. She attended B Street School where she met her future husband of 57 years while they were in the 3rd grade. She later attended E Street School and was a graduate of San Rafael High School. Aileen was a devoted classroom aide at the Lu Sutton Elementary and Rancho Essentialist schools for more than three decades where she loved meeting and working with hundreds of children. Aileen is survived by her husband Jim; children Alex, James (Vickie), and Joanna (Tim); grand-children Adrienne, Camille, Matthew, and Maggie; sister Audrey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private service and inurnment was held at Valley Memorial Park.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019