|
|
Al Scoma A loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Al founded the iconic Scoma's restaurant in 1965. He began with six stools using his Sicilian Mother's recipes. Celebrating 54 years in his honor, it is still the successful, warm, Scoma family business. He will always be remembered and we continue to give back to the community as he wanted, especially the Salesian Boys'and Girls' Club. He is always in our hearts and we think of him every day.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 9, 2019