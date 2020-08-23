Alan Lee Hoover Alan passed away on July 30, 2020 due to congestive heart failure. He died peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Shelli, at his side. Alan was born on April 19, 1932 to his loving parents, George and Ann (Elstun) Hoover, in Denver, CO. He attended East Denver High School and graduated from Colorado State with a B.A. in Business. While at Colorado State, he was immensely proud to be listed in the Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges in 1952 and 1953, and was a member of the Blue Key National Honor Fraternity. After graduation, he spent five years with Bell telephone as a supervisor, headquartered in Phoenix. He then decided to study law and received a full scholarship to Hastings College of Law in S.F. He ultimately received his J.D. Degree from Lincoln University School of Law. He was hired by Wells Fargo Bank, S.F., as their first-ever trainee in their Trust Division. In 1970 he joined the original Bank of Marin (later Westamerica Bank) Trust Department, where he became V.P. and Senior Trust Officer. In 1987 he retired from the bank and became a wine consultant, a natural extension of being a 25-year wine collector and hobbyist. In 1988, he and his "little redhead" Shelli (Clay) were married, bought their home in Novato, and proceeded to travel the world together! Alan had numerous professional, charitable, civic and fraternal memberships. He was especially proud of his memberships in the Rotary Club of San Rafael, Marin Masonic Lodge and Shriners. Alan may be physically gone, but he will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him -- for his warm smile and friendly manner, his quick wit, his erudition and love of learning, his loyalty and his striking habiliment! Alan loved all animals, especially his two "lap kitties" Panda and Jilly. He was also a lifelong opera aficionado. He is survived by his "darlin" Shelli; his first wife, Gay, of Bozeman, MT; son Alan Jr. of Auburn, CA; daughter Stacy Haines (Greg) of Mountain View, CA; brother Lynn (Phyllis) of Denver, CO; extended family in Denver, CO, and by innumerable friends. He was predeceased by his older brother, Don. At his request, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Rotary Club of San Rafael, 1821 Fifth Ave., San Rafael, CA 94901; the Marin Masonic Lodge #191, 1010 Lootens Pl. #20, San Rafael, CA 94901; or Asiya Shriners, 1925 Elkhorn Ct., San Mateo, CA 94403.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store