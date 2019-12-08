|
Albert Carl Vipiana On November 21, 2019, at 5:30am Al's heart stopped. Al was born in San Francisco on January 6, 1931, the only child of John and Rose Giusti Vipiana. Al was best known for his kind and gentle spirit, his faith and love of Jesus. In 1956, Al and a friend drove to Las Vegas where he met Alice Garbarino in a swimming pool. Together with a group of friends, Al and Alice discovered they loved dancing together. They would dance together for 62 years. Al drove Alice to the airport for her return trip to New York. In route, Al said: "I think that someday you and I will get married." Alice responded, "I think you're right." Many letters, phone calls and visits to meet their families followed. After seeing one another only 11 days, they married April 21, 1957. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage and two children, Mary Vipiana Cole and John Vipiana. Al graduated from Tamalpais High School and went to City College of San Francisco. At Tam High, Al became interested in history and he bought history books to read for enjoyment. While a salesperson for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Al was offered a promotion in the Midwest office. He declined and went on to start his own agency. Al merged with DeWolf Insurance Agency and owned it for forty years. Later, he sold DeWolf to Heffernan Insurance where his son, John, is a partner. Because of his love of history, Al decided to get involved with The Foundation for American Christian Education (FACE). This organization had a library that contained almost every publication written during the first two hundred years of America. It was at FACE that Al started to study the Providence of God in the Forming of America. Al went on to be a Board Member of FACE. Al was very active in politics and joined the United Republicans of California the members encouraged Ronald Reagan to run for Governor. Al was the UROC Board Representative for the San Francisco area. Al was offered a position with Reagan in Sacramento but with two small children and a business, Al declined. Al and Alice attended a church that encouraged Bible study and Al used his love of God's word and history to prepare eight talks about The Providence of God in the Founding of America and The Biblical Foundation in America's Forming and Laws. At church, Al led Bible study classes in these subjects. The pastor asked Al to bring the sermon message on the Sundays closest to Fourth of July and he did so for eight years. In 1971 Al received the Distinguished Service Award presented by the San Francisco Fire Department. Al had responded to screams coming from inside a burning home. Al ran into the burning home and carried out a lady whose dress was on fire. In 1996, Club Italia named Al Man-of-the-Year later he serve as the club's president. Al and Alice sang Italian songs with the Coro Allegro, they were members of the Christo Columbo Club, founding members of the Bridgemont Christian High School, and founding members of the Marin Bocce Federation. Al is survived by his wife, Alice, his daughter, Mary Vipiana Cole and her husband Peter and their children Brian, David, and Judson, and by Al's son, John Vipiana and his daughter, Julia. John's son, Elliot, preceded Al and they are now together with the Lord. A celebration of Al's life will be held Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 AM at Tiburon Baptist Church, 445 Greenwood Beach Road, Tiburon. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Marin Center for Independence Living.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 8, 2019