Albert Henry Angelini Fort Collins, CO Albert Henry Angelini, age 95, husband of Lydia May Angelini, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Albert was born in San Francisco on February 17, 1924 to the late Attilio and Malvina Angelini. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy during World War II as an HM1 where he earned several medals and campaign unit citations. It was at the Battle of Leyte Gulf, Albert's ship, a Submarine Chaser, SCC 744, was sunk by a Kamikaze. As the ship's corpsmen, he tended to those wounded in the water helping his shipmates while awaiting rescue from a nearby destroyer. Following his service, he graduated from University of California Berkeley and UCSF where he received his Pharmacy degree. He worked as a Pharmacist at Ross General Hospital, worked in pharmacy management for Kaiser Permanente, and ended his career at San Quentin, Department of Corrections. During his time as a Pharmacist he distinguished himself by receiving the Pharmacist of the Year Award given to him by Hubert Humphrey, the former Vice President of the US. Albert also served in the USAF reserves at Hamilton AFB. Albert authored a book entitled "Papa's Story" a book dedicated to his father to record all Attilio meant to his family. Albert followed his father's example of what it meant to be a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife Lydia, his daughter Susan Laybourn and her husband Paul Laybourn of Fort Collins, CO; two sons, David Angelini and his wife Ingrid Angelini of Mariposa, CA; Phillip Angelini and his wife Alexis of San Diego, CA; and five grandchildren, Katie Laybourn, William Laybourn, Nick Angelini, Alexa Angelini, and Luke Angelini. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Centre Avenue Health and Rehab Facility, and Pathways Hospice of Larimer County, Colorado for their services. A special thanks to both organizations for taking such excellent care of their dad. A memorial will be planned by the Marin side of the Golden Gate Bridge at a future date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 27, 2019