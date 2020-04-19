|
|
Albert J. Fong, M.D. 1925 - 2020 Albert was born in San Francisco, CA in 1925 and passed peacefully in his home in Novato, CA after a long illness on March 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Bing Shun Fong and Emily Lee Fong; his first wife, Marigold Fong; and his sister, Florinda Huang. Albert is survived by his wife of 45 years, JoAnne K. Fong; his sons, Jonathon Fong (Barbara) and Joel David Fong; his step-children, Michael E. Curr (Susan) and Susan Anello (Anthony); his grand-children, Jade Weymouth, Michael E. Curr, Jr. (Michala), Anthony Anello, Jr. and Anne Alisa Fong; and a great-grandson, Michael D. Curr; his brothers, Matthew Fong (Ma Ling) and Wilmer Fong; and many nieces and nephews. After growing up in San Francisco and graduating from Galileo High School, Albert joined the US Army. He served during WWII as an Aircraft Instrument Specialist in China, Burma and India. Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, Albert applied at UC Berkeley and Stanford University. Accepted at both, he chose Stanford University. He earned his undergraduate studies and graduated from Stanford University with a degree in medicine in 1956. Albert did a two year residency in Santa Rosa, specializing in Anesthesia and Family Medicine. Albert moved to Novato in 1959 and started a private practice in Family Medicine. Upon completion of the brand new Novato General Hospital, Albert was a member of the Novato surgical team as their anesthesiologist. He was dedicated and worked long hours serving his community before retiring from medicine in 1997. He was a well respected physician in the medical community among both colleagues and patients. Albert was one of a handful of local physicians instrumental in the start of Novato General Hospital and part of a small group of doctors that built Indian Valley Medical Center. He will be dearly missed by his family and remain in our hearts and thoughts forever. Memorial Services are not planned because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 19, 2020