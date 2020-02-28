|
|
Albert J. Perini Age 81, passed away peacefully in his home in San Rafael, February 25th. The son of Louis and Florence Perini, Al grew up in Framingham, Massachusetts, along with siblings Louis Jr., Florita, Mary, Virginia, David, and Helen. Al attended St. Johns Prep, graduated from Notre Dame University and earned an MBA from the University of Virginia. Al's career as a contractor included work on large scale infrastructure projects on six continents and he earned lifetime recognition awards from prestigious industry organizations: The Moles (tunnel specialists) and The Beavers (dam builders). Al loved fishing in the Bay, and was a lifelong Notre Dame fan. Al married Ann Purcell in 1961, and is survived by Ann, his children Mark (Mary), Laura (Mitch), Dan (Ginger, Lou, Penny), Andrew (Anchala, Gabbi, Roman), and siblings David and Helen. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend. A memorial mass will be held at on Saturday, February 29 at 11 am, at St. Raphael's Mission Chapel, 1104 Fifth Street, San Rafael 94901. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 28, 2020