|
|
Albert Riebeling May 30, 1939 Nov 18, 2019 Passed away peacefully at his home in Corte Madera, CA. As a proud San Francisco native, Al spent his childhood in the City and moved to Marin during his high school years. He was a sports enthusiast and an avid 49er fan and bragged about selling 49er programs when he was a kid at Kezar Stadium. He loved his career of over 40 years as general contractor and still watched "This Old House" in retirement. He left his mark on many beautiful homes and commercial buildings around the Bay. Al was always ready to help friends and family and served his country as a US Marine Reserve. As a third generation San Franciscan, he never lacked for stories of his forebears who arrived in SF in 1854 for the gold rush. He had incredible recall and often spoke with a twinkle in his eye of his own "colorful" teen years in mid-century Marin. Al was a proud 1957 grad of Drake High and was a member of Marin Coup & Roadster Club back in the day. Al shared 33 years with life-partner Ellen Coll and is survived by daughters Erin Moody, Julianne Riebeling, grandsons Tyler Roark and Trexler Donovan and sons-in-law Trex Donovan and John Davis. He also shared his love with Ellen's family, Janet Andersen, Larry Stickney, Kim Aardalen, Patrick Fourney, Evan and Lena Fourney, and Anker, Christian and Jameson Aardalen. Al was predeceased by daughter, Cara Donovan. He enjoyed Tino's raviolis at La Ginestra, Monday Marin Bocce League and nothing pleased him more than a nice cold beer with friends at Matteucci's! Special thanks to friends and family for bringing so much joy into his life. Guests are invited to Al's home to celebrate his life on Tuesday, December 10, at 4:30 PM. Much gratitude to the Hospice team for enabling Al to be home during his final days, and donations can be sent to Hospice By The Bay, 17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Larkspur CA 94939.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 1, 2019