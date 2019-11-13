|
Alden Huff
Nov 5, 1928 - Oct 23, 2019
Pleasant Hill
Celebration of life will be held at 1:30PM on Sunday November 17th at MaryJane's Preschool & Kindergarten, 2902 Vessing Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523. Alden Floyd Huff was born in Canada on November 5, 1928. He studied at the College of the Pacific (now UOP). He married MaryJane Huff (Donegan) in North Hollywood in 1954. He enjoyed many years of teaching Math and History at levels from high school to university. He was a veteran of World War II and served as an officer in the Navy. Alden is preceded in death by his mom Alice, son Daniel and wife MaryJane. Alden is survived by two daughters Stephanie Jane Granados, Janice Lynn Huff – Contreras and son in law Lawrence Contreras. He leaves behind five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one niece. Memorials may be given to the tuition assistance fund at MaryJane Preschool & Kindergarten, University of the Pacific teaching program, St Mary's College teaching program, the athletic fund at Tranquility High California and Queen of All Saints in Concord, CA.
The family of Alden wish to extend our sincere thanks to hospice staff and families of The Little Brown Church of Sunol.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 13, 2019