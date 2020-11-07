Alexander Richard Denny 2/4/94 11/1/20 Alex Denny, 26, died unexpectedly the morning of November 1, 2020, resting peacefully in his bed. Growing up in the loving Larkspur - Corte Madera community, Alex developed an early passion for athletics, participating in Twin Cites Little League, CYO Basketball, and Mill Valley Soccer. A natural team player, he loved both the competition and the camaraderie, whether fielding his position at shortstop or hanging with his buddies at the Joe Wagner snack bar after a game. While at Redwood High School, he not only excelled in baseball and soccer, but also turned his attention to the guitar, playing a range of styles from the blues to jazz to rock & roll. Among the Class of 2012, the Jack Straw Blues Band performances remain legendary. In live shows from Marin County to Portland, Alex always played with a calm confidence and a natural ability to improvise on stage. For Alex, to play the guitar was to sing out from the center of his soul. While attending college at Lewis & Clark in Portland, Oregon, Alex pursued an English major with a focus in creative writing. On campus he instantly connected with the community, bonding with his classmates over music, politics, and literature. An avid reader, he studied the classics with intense intellectual curiosity, both for school assignments and personal fulfillment. At the time of his death he was an undergraduate at UC Berkeley. He is survived by his parents, Darrel and Susanne of Larkspur, and his sister, Erin of San Francisco. He also leaves behind grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless close friends. For those who had the special privilege of knowing Alex, nothing can quell this tragedy. His presence will forever be felt at his favorite spots in Marin, including Ring Mountain, Bolinas Ridge and Madrone Canyon, where he loved hiking with his beloved dog, McCovey. Alex will always live on in the hearts and minds of those he loved. Rest in peace, sweet Alex. A memorial service is pending. If you are so inclined, please make a donation in Alex's name to any charity you think he would support.



