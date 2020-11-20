Alexandra Elizabeth Morris 9/17/85 to 11/8/2020 Zan Morris, 35, passed away on November 8, 2020, after battling a debilitating neurological disease for the last 21 years. Zan grew up in Fairfax and San Anselmo, and lived in Forest Knolls until recently. Zan attended the San Domenico School from pre-kindergarten through the 8th grade. She became an accomplished tap dancer and singer during this time, and performed in many shows in the greater Marin area. She graduated from San Domenico in 1999 with several academic honors and awards, including the Spirit Award, an accolade received by one student annually for their positive energy. Zan attended Marin Academy (MA) for high school, where she continued her love for singing and became an avid photographer. She excelled in Track & Field, holding the women's school record for the 880 and mile races at that time. Zan participated in and led a number of student diversity groups focused on the power of community. Zan graduated from MA in 2003, and is remembered by former students as a thoughtful, charismatic, and caring young woman. Zan began attending UCLA in 2004, and was inducted into The National Society of Collegiate Scholars. She was stricken with her first serous bout of illness at the end of her junior year, and had to withdraw from school for an extended period of time. Eventually her health recovered enough to return to UCLA, where she graduated Cum Laude in 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Developmental Studies and a minor in Latin American Studies. After college, Zan continued to struggle with her health, but her health journey led her to develop an interest in various healing arts. She became a certified hypnotherapist and EFT therapist, and began taking on patients. She also began an interest in art therapy, which led her to become a volunteer at the Schurig Center for Brain Injury Recovery. She served joyfully there as she helped many patients on their journeys to recovery. Zan extended her art therapy work outside of the U.S., volunteering twice at an orphanage in Haiti, and doing other volunteer projects in Fiji and Belize. During this time, Zan pursued her love of music, taking singing lessons, and contributing vocals to the works of local musicians. She became a ukulele player, and created original works as a singer/songwriter. As her interest in art therapy grew, she also became an avid artist in drawing, painting and glass work. In 2015, Zan entered the California Institute of Integrated Studies in San Francisco to pursue a degree that would allow her to better help others. In 2018, she received a Master of Science in Art Therapy from that institution. Since 2018, Zan had been deeply engaged as an intern therapist and fulfilled the thousands of counseling hours necessary for her Marriage and Family Therapist License in California. She worked at both Hospice by the Bay in Marin and the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center. During these years, Zan provided mental health services to traumatic brain injury and stroke survivors, chronically and terminally ill individuals, dementia/Alzheimer's patients, adults and children with epilepsy, individuals in addiction recovery, incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals, adolescents and teens in psychiatric care, grieving families and children, and low-income families in Marin County. Concurrently, Zan began a service of her own called Healing Light Coaching, in which she utilized hypnotherapy, meridian tapping and creative visualization to assist clients grappling with a variety of illnesses. Though constantly struggling with her own health, Zan committed her very being to helping others. She had a wonderful ability to see and treat every individual she met or worked with as a unique and whole human being. She had great comfort and empathy dealing with people no matter their disability, illness or affliction -- she could reach past that, and see the soul and the essence of the person she was helping. Zan was a shining light to all who knew her, all those she helped, and to her loving family. She burned very brightly, and though her life was cut short, Zan brought many lifetimes of goodness into the world. She will be deeply missed by all. Zan is survived by her parents, Jim and Gail Morris, and by her sister, Katie Morris. She leaves behind grandparents Neal and Marcella Morris, uncles, aunts, cousins and countless close friends. Nothing can diminish the tragedy of losing Zan, but all who knew her were touched by her goodness and she will live on in our hearts and minds. Due to COVID, there is only a small family funeral occurring now, but a memorial and celebration will be planned in the coming months. For those inclined, please make a donation in her name to the Schurig Center for Brain Injury Recovery.



