Alforetta Bottini Internment will be private. She hopes to be remembered by members of her church, the Presbyterian Church of Novato. She will be missed by her many cousins and families on the East Coast, as well as various friends here in Marin County. Alforetta was a member of the Bel Marin Keys Womens Club, the Sunny Hills Marinwood Guild, the Widows Group and Elks Novato Chapter 2655. Born in Jersey City, NJ on November 10, 1917 to Roy and Mary Ballantyne. As a secretary she was employed for her adult single life working in lower Manhattan, and she loved her work in New York City. Alforetta married Mervyn Bain in 1944 and came to Marin in 1946 to be with her husband, who was then sailing as an Engineer with the Matson Shipping Line. On arrival in San Francisco and moving to Marin County she again continued a career in secretarial work. Their daughter, Janet, was born in 1950. She married Michael Thomas of Novato in 1969. Since 1988 they have been living in Queensland, Australia. After a divorce from Mervyn, in 1971 Alforetta married Herman Bottini, a lifelong resident of Marin County. She retired in 1975 to accompany her husband, Herman, to various locations as required by his employer, Bectel. They enjoyed living in different states of the west. Their marriage lasted until 1999, when sadly, Herman unexpectedly passed away. Alforetta saw and experienced many things in her life of over 102 years. She was a positive person who always looked to the future and never dwelled on the past.



