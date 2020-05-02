Alfred Francis Kerr Although he always said that Verdi was the true giant of Italian opera, Alfred Francis Kerr passed away peacefully listening to Puccini's Madame Butterfly, early in the morning of March 19, 2020, at the age of 93. "Al" Kerr was a proud Navy veteran of WWII and the Korean war. He was a teacher and then principal for over 35 years in the Larkspur/Corte Madera School District. After many years as an administrator, he returned to the classroom to pursue his first passion, which was teaching. He inspired hundreds of students, including one who is now our current governor. He was equally proud that three of his children also chose education as a profession. He loved opera, theater, the arts, traveling, books, movies, Jeopardy, and especially martinis. Al was a thoughtful, humorous, generous, and caring man. He was the leader of our band and the collective songs he created will live forever in our hearts. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Eileen Adair Kerr, his five children and six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, we request that you make a donation to Audubon Canyon Ranch on his behalf. A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date.



