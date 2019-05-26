|
Alfred James Dalecio Jul 22, 1939 Jan 18, 2019 Alfred James Dalecio passed away peacefully in his home on January 18, 2019. He was born in San Francisco on July 22, 1939, and his family moved to Marin where he grew up. He met his beautiful wife, Doreen Bresnan, at Drake High School where they both attended. After High School, they married and settled in Novato. He was a born entrepreneur running and owning Bresnan-Dalecio construction company, as well as the very popular Italian restaurant in Marin, Ristorante Dalecio, and still finding time to invest in Property development and Real Estate. He also dedicated himself to local organizations, serving as a leader in the Rotary Club, President of the Marin Builders Exchange, one of the Elks Club Exalted Rulers, among other organizations, but his greatest passion in life was the love for his family and his Italian heritage. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Doreen, as well as his brother Gary Dalecio, his parents, Domenic and Anne Dalecio and he is survived by his two sisters, Doreen Wise and Judy (Tom) Gladney, and his three daughters, Sherrill (Stewart) Iniguez, Denise Dalecio, and Alison (Nelson) Julian. He has six grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, Derek, Conor, Jordan (Ellie), and Jaden, and his three great grandchildren, Emma, Daisy, and Olivia. A private gathering to celebrate his life will be held by his family.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 26, 2019