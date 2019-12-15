|
Alfred R. Schmidt Alfred R. Schmidt, 89, of Mill Valley, CA passed away in November 2019. Alfred was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, the only child of Alfred C. Schmidt and Gertrude Schmidt. Alfred went to public schools in Teaneck, N.J. and later Sayreville, N.J., where he graduated from high school in 1948. Alfred went on to graduate from Kings Point, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, in 1952. He spent several years at sea in the Merchant Marines and then with the Navy during the Korean conflict. After his naval service he settled in San Francisco first working for Bechtel and then for PG&E as a supervising engineer, from where he retired after a long career. In 1965, he was introduced by his cousin Ilona to Annegret Zollner and they married in 1966. They had two children, Robert and Thomas. They lived in Mill Valley, where he and his family enjoyed hiking on Mt. Tamalpais along with biking. Throughout his working years, he commuted by bike and the Sausalito Ferry to San Francisco daily. After retirement, Alfred enjoyed gardening and graduated from College of Marin's Master Gardener program. Alfred enjoyed volunteering at The Redwoods Retirement Community's garden, even though he wasn't a resident. He also devoted time to bicycling, making several long bicycling trips up and down the West Coast. During his last years, Alfred dedicated his life to caring for his wife Annegret. Although he was kept very busy in his later years, Alfred was never happier than when relaxing at home with his beloved cat Blot, whom he even brought on car trips. Alfred will be remembered for the many stories about his life and travels that he entertained his family with. Alfred is survived by his wife Annegret, his sons Robert and Thomas, daughter-in-law Kathryn and his two grandchildren Mikaela and Keani. He is also survived by his cousins Ilona Frost, Werner Schmidt, Franklin Schmidt and Jrgen Tischer and their families. He will be greatly missed and remembered by those who loved and knew him. His life will be commemorated with a private graveside service attended by close family at Mount Tamalpais Cemetery in San Rafael.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 15, 2019