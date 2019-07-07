|
Allan Morris Hanson Allan Morris Hanson, age 84, passed away suddenly and peacefully on June 26, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Marin County, California. Born in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, he was the son of Allen and Gladys Hanson. He graduated from the School of Pharmacy at Oregon State University and went on to own Webb & Rogers Drugstore, and later, with a partner, Jack's Drugstore and Marin Medical Pharmacy. In 1973 he became the publisher of Bicycling Magazine, a business he adored. Later, he became a business consultant/entrepreneur. In 1990, he suffered a massive stroke that forced him into retirement. Prior to his stroke, he loved singing and playing his guitar, sailing on San Francisco Bay, coaching girls' soccer teams, skiing, tennis, hiking and traveling with his wife. After his stroke, he loved to challenge his grandchildren to chess and board games, read voraciously and listened to jazz and country music. He was a member of the Osher Marin JCC, Congregation Rodef Sholom and the "Bookies." Most of all, he was a gentle soul who always had a smile and kind word for everyone. Allan is survived by his wife Naomi, who lovingly cared for him with total dedication for 29 years after his stroke; their children Mark Hanson (Beth), Hilary Hanson McKean, Kim Hanson (Geoff Crook); and grandchildren David Hanson, Sarah Hanson Citron, Kyle McKean, Sophia McKean, Elana Crook, Dylan Crook; and extended family (including Wendy Mosier). Family and close friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on August 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Congregation Rodef Sholom in San Rafael. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the San Francisco/Marin Food Bank, Homeward Bound or Congregation Rodef Sholom.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 7, 2019