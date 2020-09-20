Allen I. Swenson, Jr. Allen (Al) I Swenson, Jr, 1943-2020, unexpectedly left this earth on August 29 due to a coronary thrombosis. He was born in Chicago, IL and attended East Aurora High School and the United States Merchant Marine Academy, where he sailed the seas on merchant marine ships and earned a degree in Engineering. After, he was a commissioned officer in the US Coast Guard based in St. Louis, where he lived for several years. A knee injury began his lifelong passion for fitness and body building. As a young man he won several body building competitions. Al was a consultant, advisor, strategist, CEO, entrepreneur and innovator who used his many skills to lead several companies. Allen was the CEO of YourCRO, LLC, a consulting firm focused on strategic solutions for energy markets and other industries. He was the former CEO of TurboTrac USA which commercialized energy efficient, infinitely variable transmission technology from the automotive industry to industrial oil well pumping systems. As CEO of Paice/MP2 HEV Corporation, he licensed HEV patents to OEM's and commercialized its technology. Allen held executive positions in many technology companies, including: GloPex, Inc; The Compliance Group; Nicator; and the Volvo Penta Division of Volvo North America. As an author and moderator, Allen wrote a blog called Entrepreneurs' Failure Fighter. Working brought him great joy and satisfaction. Foregoing retirement, he launched his most recent endeavor, Your CRO, LLC. He also was an advisor to GreenFire Energy, Inc. Allen and Judy married in 1989 and settled in Novato, CA with her daughters. Allen immediately embraced his role as step-father and took great pride in the family as it grew with the addition of a son-in-law and four grandsons. His mother, sister and brother-in-law soon joined the rest of the family in California. Allen presided over family get-togethers at the grill, libations in hand. He was a fan of fast, luxurious cars, traveling the world with Judy to exotic locations, experiencing different cultures, rounds of golf with family, and was a master of obscure factoids. "Stump Papa" was a favorite family game. Al's love of the sea never diminished and he was happiest on and around the water. He published his first book, Ocean's Tempest, drawing upon his love of the sea and boating. In 2012 he left his beloved California and the family relocated to Frisco, TX. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen I. Swenson, Sr. and mother, Evelyn K Swenson. Allen leaves behind his beloved wife, Judy (Odiorne Neimann) of Frisco, TX; his daughters and son-in-law, Nancy Neimann of Plymouth, CA and Lisa and Stuart Wright of Frisco, TX; his grandsons Devon (Amy) Ryan, Griffin and Hayden Wright of Frisco, TX; and his sister Beth (the late Thomas) Radovanovich of Novato, CA. His rescue dogs, Bassie and Draco, will miss his doting care. The family has honored Al's wishes to become an organ donor so someone may benefit from his death. A Celebration of his Life will be held October 11 at 2:00 at Magnolia Terrace, 6910 Pecan Street, Frisco, TX 75034. Due to the Covid and state requirements, masking and social distancing is required. Donations in his memory may be made to US Merchant Marine Academy or St. Jude's Children Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store