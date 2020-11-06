1/1
Allyn Inga (Lolly) Johnson
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allyn Inga Johnson (Lolly) 6/11/52 - 10/7/2020 Allyn Inga Johnson (Lolly) passed away October 7th from complications of lung disease. Lolly loved life and lived it her way. She loved to travel, enjoyed dining out, hiking, visiting with friends, and her two "babies," BB and Baby Girl, her beloved cats. She had a huge heart and never hesitated to help a friend in need. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We will all miss her beautiful smile. She is preceded in death by her lifelong partner, Michael Thomson and her parents, Peter and Terry Johnson. Lolly is survived by her siblings, Gwynne Shultz, Lisa Johnson, and Eric Johnson (Stacy); and nephew Kyle Cameron Johnson. Donations in her memory to local Hospice would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to remember Lolly. Please RSVP to (412) 996-8010 or (415) 328-5837 for details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved