Allyn Inga Johnson (Lolly) 6/11/52 - 10/7/2020 Allyn Inga Johnson (Lolly) passed away October 7th from complications of lung disease. Lolly loved life and lived it her way. She loved to travel, enjoyed dining out, hiking, visiting with friends, and her two "babies," BB and Baby Girl, her beloved cats. She had a huge heart and never hesitated to help a friend in need. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We will all miss her beautiful smile. She is preceded in death by her lifelong partner, Michael Thomson and her parents, Peter and Terry Johnson. Lolly is survived by her siblings, Gwynne Shultz, Lisa Johnson, and Eric Johnson (Stacy); and nephew Kyle Cameron Johnson. Donations in her memory to local Hospice would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to remember Lolly. Please RSVP to (412) 996-8010 or (415) 328-5837 for details.



