1/
Alva A. Shine
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alva A. Shine (Costella) Dec. 1931 - Sept. 17, 2020 Alva Shine was born and raised in San Francisco where she met and married the love of her life, Dennis Kevin Shine. They moved with their young family to Marin County, where she resided for the next 62 years of her life, until moving to Sonoma County in 2016. Alva was predeceased by her husband and her eldest daughter Sandra. She is survived by her children, Karen Shine and Kevin (Marsha) Shine; and her grandchildren, respectively Sancesca (Rudy) DeSouza, Daniel (Ashley) Lowman and Taylor Shine. She also leaves behind her sister, Gloria Ghirarduzzi; Gloria's children; two step children, Sarah (Brandon) Macek and Anna (Mark) Heaphy; great-grandchildren Nevaeh and Ariana DeSouza, Cillian Lowman, and Freya Heaphy; and many other beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws and their children. Alva was very active in Saint Anselm's Church, The Marie Rose Guild and Sunny Hill's Bargain Box. She worked several interesting jobs while raising her children and in 1970 went to work for the County Clerk's Office with the County of Marin, retiring in 1986 as the Registrar of Voters. She and her husband traveled the world with family and friends, gathering lifelong friends along the way. Alva spent her final years battling a life taken over by dementia at the Sunrise of Petaluma Assisted Living, where she was very warmly and lovingly cared for by their great staff, and by Continuum Hospice in her final days. The fabulous people and staff were her Angels in her final days. Alva will be interned at Valley Memorial Cemetery alongside her husband. There will be a mass and celebration of Alva's life at a later date to be announced to family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved