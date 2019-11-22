|
Amanda Margot Arconti Age 45, passed away suddenly on November 7th at Novato Community Hospital from severe respiratory complications in conjunction with pneumonia. She was born Amanda Margot Stoltz on January 7, 1974 and grew up in Kentfield, CA. She graduated from Redwood High School (class of '92) and from Dominican University with a BA in Psychology in 1998. She worked for several years as a preschool teacher and was in the process of preparing to take her realtor's exam. Mandy was a devoted mother and her life revolved around her five year old son, Harley. She was a best friend and loving daughter to her mother, Gail Spencer, of Novato. CA and shared a close relationship with her brother, Jordan Stoltz and his son, Mitchell, of Little Elm, Texas. She is also survived by her dear Auntie Ann Brinkerhoff and cousins Vance, Scott, and Lynn and her stepfather, Arthur Melnick. All of our lives are made darker without her light. Services will be held at The Church of the Redeemer in San Rafael on December 7th at 2PM in the afternoon with a Celebration of Life immediately following. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Marin Humane in Novato.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 30, 2019