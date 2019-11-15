Home

Amelia DeMello Sep 7, 1927 Nov. 7, 2019 Amelia DeMello 92, of Corte Madera passed away on November 7, 2019. She was born to the late Israel and Frieda Kates. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Albert DeMello. She is survived by her five children, James, Elizabeth, Allan, Doralise and John. She is also survived by four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Amelia was born and raised in San Francisco. She married Albert and had three children before moving to Corte Madera, where she resided for 64 years. She's been involved in dollhouse miniatures for over 50 years, belonging to two clubs and contributing as secretary and doing workshops for both. She organized several exhibits at the local libraries of the club's roomboxes and vignettes. She and her husband were also avid stamp collectors. Over the last 20 years, she has spent 3 to 4 days a week volunteering at both the Corte Madera and Larkspur libraries. She was a giving person and will be greatly missed by her family.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 15, 2019
