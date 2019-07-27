|
|
Andrea Gail Feit Dougan Andrea Gail Feit Dougan passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. She was surrounded by those who loved her dearly. Andrea was a loving and cherished wife. She and her husband, Michael Jay Dougan, shared two children, Michael Feit Dougan and Jennifer Faith Zeidberg. They were blessed by their daughter-in-law, Yuka Yonebayashi, and son-in-law, Lou Zeidberg. Andrea cherished her three grandchildren, Jacob, Morgan, and Phoebe Zeidberg. She enjoyed watching Phoebe play lacrosse, Jacob pole vault, and Morgan give raspberries to show how much he loved his Nonny. Throughout Andrea's life, she was known to have a generous heart and a feisty spirit. Both served her well in her work for the State of Israel as well as her passion for aiding the elderly and disabled populations. Andrea was a fierce proponent for disability rights and was known as a pioneer in equal access for all. Her work for Israel Bonds and the Marin County Commission on Aging were driven by this passion. Andrea was a beautiful singer and artist. Everything around her was her canvas, whether gardening, cooking, acting, or interior design. Her creative spirit knew no limits as her body was confined by the effects of Polio and Post-Polio syndrome later in life. All those who knew her were treated to one of the most beautiful gardens in Mill Valley; each tree, flower, pot, and rock placed with care and flare by Andrea's hands. We welcome all those who would like to celebrate her life at the Fernwood Cemetery, 301 Tennessee Valley Road in Mill Valley on Monday, July 29th at 1:30 for a brief ceremony. There will be a reception to follow at 2:30, Piatti Restaurant, 625 Redwood Hwy, in Mill Valley.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 27, 2019