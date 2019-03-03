|
Andrew Baxes 3-28-1926 - 2-19-2019 Andrew Baxes passed away on February 19, 2019, at the age of 92. He was born March 28, 1926, in San Francisco to Speros and Emily (Kirkish) Baxes. Andy grew up in Potrero Hill and graduated from Mission High School in San Francisco. He loved being near water and became proficient at prepping, maintaining and piloting boats, fishing and participating in maritime activities. Andy was drafted into and served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946. He was stationed in the Philippines as a motorboat operator and machinist during the U.S. liberation of the Philippines from Japanese occupation. Upon his return from military service, Andy joined the Pacific Gas & Electric Company as an appliance repairman. A few years later, Andy joined a fellow PG&E coworker in starting AndyMac Appliance, which serviced the appliance needs of San Franciscans for over 30 years, including some of the city's most prominent residents. Andy met his wife-to-be Virginia Vonderheide, also of San Francisco, at the Alpineer Club. They married in 1955, settling first in Greenbrae and later Mill Valley, where they raised their two boys, Gregory and David, along Old Mill Creek in the Cascade Canyon at the foot of Mt. Tamalpais. Andy was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, one month ago in January, following 63 years of marriage. He is survived by his brother, Michael Baxes of Mill Valley, and two sons, Gregory of Littleton, Colorado, and David of Geyserville, California; and four grandchildren, Kalin, Cory, Lilybell and Billy Boe.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 3, 2019