Andrew D. Dahlman

Andrew D. Dahlman Obituary
Andrew D. Dahlman 11/29/46 1/11/20 Andrew Dahlman died at home on the morning of January 11th with his loving wife of 52 years, Carol, by his side. He had been battling lung cancer since 2014. Andy was a lifelong resident of Corte Madera and a graduate of Redwood High School. He spent his career in the lumber and hardware business, working at North Bay Lumber and finally Mill Valley Lumber until his retirement. Andy loved his dogs, sports, and the outdoors. He played softball in multiple leagues, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and the camaraderie that he found while pursuing those pastimes. Andy was a good friend, with a quick smile and sharp wit. He was a dog owner for most of his life and trained his dogs not only for hunting but also to be remarkably well behaved companions. Above all, Andy was a family man. A husband, father and grandpa. Andy is survived by his wife, Carol, son, Scott, daughter, Kris, and grandsons, Charles and Henry. A Memorial gathering will be held on March 23, 2020 at Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley from 2:00 4:00 pm. Andy Dahlman "Lovin' life!"
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
