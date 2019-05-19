Home

Andria Jill (Eiger) Das

Andria Jill Das (née Eiger) Andria Jill Das (née Eiger) passed away on April 12, 2019 at Marin General Hospital, she was 76 years old. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Danielle Kumar, and her two grandsons Razjohn and Rayhan Kumar. Her surviving siblings are: Richard Eiger of Whangerei New Zealand, Stephanie Eiger and Valerie (Eiger) Furst of Chicago, Illinois. Andria Das was born March 8, 1943 in Chicago, IL to her parents Richard and Audrey Eiger. She was a bright, sensitive, creative, gentle person who excelled in whatever she focused on. Graduating from San Francisco State University with a BA in English Literature, she later added California State teaching credentials and worked hard for many schools over the years, aiding children of all ages and abilities. A memorial will take place on May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Life Church in Novato, Calif. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Andria's life.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 19, 2019
