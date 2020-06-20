Aneice Russey Taylor Aneice Russey Taylor, who was loved and admired by so many, passed away peacefully in her home in Woodacre on June 16, 2020 from complications of breast cancer. She was 75 years old. After a natural disaster left her a quadriplegic in 1982, she founded the organization InSpirit to help support herself and other quadriplegics in Marin County. Her life and work have been an inspiration to many, and she personified kindness, grace, and perseverance. Aneice was born in Fort Worth, Texas on October 22, 1944 to a loving family. Her parents, who preceded her in death, were mother Mary Helen (Barnard) Shaw, stepfather Lewis Shaw, father Clyde Russey and stepmother Alma-Dean Russey. Her sister M. Gayle Walker, brother C. Keith Russey, brother-in-law Harris Walker, and former husband D. Gage Taylor also passed on before her, but she is survived by sister-in-law Linda Russey. Aneice's children are son Lincoln Taylor and his wife Pollyanna Taylor, daughter Deva Wheeler and her husband F. Jeremy Wheeler. Her grandchildren are Dustin Parker, Carly Taylor, Darren Taylor, Maple Wheeler and F. Cassidy Wheeler. Winter Geremia is her great-granddaughter. Her nieces and nephews are Van Walker, Robin Russey, Holly Russey, Deborah Walker Vickers (deceased), Scott Forsgren and Robby Forsgren. She had many grand and great-grand-nieces and nephews. Aneice also left behind many cherished friends. Due to the pandemic, the family is not yet planning a memorial service. Any donations in her honor can be made to InSpirit, which will be continuing its important work to support quadriplegics. InSpirit's address is PO Box 383, Woodacre, CA 94973, www.inspirit-marin.org.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.