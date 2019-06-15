|
Angela ("Angie") N. Mack Angie Mack passed May 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. Angie was a lifelong California resident. Her parents, Geoffrey and Grace Noakes, immigrated to the United States from England in 1921. Angie was born on January 29, 1926 in Chula Vista, California. She grew up in Chula Vista and Taft, California, where her father worked as a carpenter and later as a school teacher. Angie moved to Berkeley and attended the University of California, graduating with a degree in English Literature in 1945. She met her husband Julian Mack, a San Francisco attorney (now deceased), and they were married in 1952. Angie and Julian moved from San Francisco to Marin County in 1955, and raised their two sons, Pete and Geoff, in San Rafael. Angie moved from San Rafael to Ignacio in 1987, and lived at the Nazareth House in San Rafael from 2018 until her death. Before her marriage, Angie worked for Cutter Labs in Berkeley. After moving to Marin, Angie was a long-time employee of the Dixie School District, where she worked as an executive assistant for the school district psychologists, and later in the district office. Angie then worked for Commerce Clearing House as an editor until her retirement. Throughout her life, Angie appreciated literature and reading. She was a devotee of classical music and enjoyed attending the Marin Symphony, where she and her friends held season tickets for many years, and passed her love of music to her sons and grandchildren. Angie is survived by her sister Rosemary Burroughs and brother Mike Noakes; her sons and daughters - in-law Pete and Nancy (Reilly) Mack and Geoff and Janet (Ranshous) Mack, her grandchildren Billy Mack, Robbie Mack, Sarah Mack, and Gavin Mack. Angie was a continual supporter of many worthy causes throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Marin Food Bank would be appreciated.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from June 15 to June 17, 2019