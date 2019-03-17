|
Ankie Bajema Dec. 6, 1925 - March 7, 2019 Ankie (Annette Last) was born in Amsterdam, the Netherlands to Jef Last and Ida Last ter Haar. She lived in Nazi occupied Holland as a teenager and, after the war, studied to be a Montessori teacher. She also had a puppet theater, and worked with war-orphan children. She met her future husband, an American named Bruce Bajema, in 1956 in France. They married in 1957 in Amsterdam, then lived in Paris briefly before returning to the U.S. They lived in Seattle, Brooklyn, Baltimore, and Ukiah before moving to San Rafael in 1968. While raising her two children, Ankie also taught preschool, art, pottery, and puppet-making; and studied art. She later had a restaurant in San Francisco, then worked in desktop publishing before returning to teaching. Ankie was a talented artist, filling her house and garden with art and many, many guests. Although her recent years were marred by Alzheimer's, we prefer to remember the indomitable, loving, dynamic, giving and creative person that she was. She is survived by her children Bryan Bajema (Cindy) and Maya Butterfield (Geoff), 10 grand-children, and her nieces and nephew in Holland. A memorial service will be held in June. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to Audubon Canyon Ranch or .
