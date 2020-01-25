|
Ann Brigid Healy Curtin Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on January 13, 2020. Ann was born in San Francisco on March 21, 1920. Ann is survived by her three children, Thomas Curtin, Joseph P. Curtin Jr. (Holly), and PattiAnn Ranum. She was blessed with seven beautiful grand-children, Christina Rendel (Jason), Robert Q. Ranum (Catrina), Alisa Below (Ryan), Ross Curtin (Alissa), Daniel Ranum, Nicole Stribling (Tommy), and William Ranum. She adored her five great grand-children, Caden, Daniel and Lucy Rendel and Ryan and Teagan Belew. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Curtin Sr. Ann Was a strong individual who loved her family and was passionate about her Irish dance school. She was an active and dedicated Irish Dance Teacher to hundreds of Bay Area children. She was an honored member of AnCoimisiun Le Rinci Gaelacha and a founding member of Irish dancing in the Western region. Ann truly lived a long, happy and healthy life. Along with her passion for Irish dancing, she loved her family, her country home at the Russian River, her beautiful Irish dance studio in San Francisco, her mothers place of birth in Donegal, Ireland and her fast, red sports cars. At her request, services were private. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to thank everyone for their fond memories and kind thoughts. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA
